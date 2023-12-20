Open Menu

Njinmah Stunner Snatches Bremen Draw Against Leipzig

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A stunning second-half strike from Justin Njinmah secured Werder Bremen a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at home to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

With Leipzig dominating the game and leading after a Lois Openda goal, Njinmah shed two defenders and blasted a long-range effort into the net from outside the box with 15 minutes remaining.

"Every point is beautiful, especially against such a strong team," said Bremen forward Leonardo Bittencourt. "And call me crazy, but we should have won."

Bremen, promoted in 2022 after a year in the second division, have now opened up a six-point gap on 15th-placed Union Berlin in what is likely to be a season-long relegation scrap.

Leipzig bid farewell to long-time servant Emil Forsberg, who played his last match for the club before moving to New York Red Bulls after nine years in Saxony.

"I'm a bit ticked off," Forsberg told Sky. "I would have loved to win."

Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen looked to have headed the visitors in front just before half-time, but a VAR review showed the Denmark forward was offside in the build-up.

Leipzig took the lead shortly after half-time, Openda tapping the rebound from his own shot past Bremen 'keeper Michael Zetterer.

Openda, who moved from Ligue 1 side Lens in the summer, has 11 goals in 16 league games for Leipzig.

Leipzig were cruising and set for a fifth straight win but Njinmah had other ideas, thumping in his effort from 20 metres.

Bremen's draw was the first time the 2004 Bundesliga winners have taken a point off any of the top seven teams this season.

Leipzig missed a chance to draw level on points with champions Bayern Munich, who have two games in hand.

Bayern face former coach Niko Kovac's Wolfsburg on Wednesday, while leaders Bayer Leverkusen are at home to Bochum.

Later on Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund host lowly Mainz while last-placed Darmstadt play away at Hoffenheim.

