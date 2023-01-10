UrduPoint.com

Nketiah Double Sends Arsenal Into FA Cup Clash With Man City

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Nketiah double sends Arsenal into FA Cup clash with Man City

Oxford, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal set up an FA Cup fourth-round clash away to Manchester City after seeing off third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday.

Mohamed Elneny's header opened the floodgates at the Kassam Stadium after the Premier League leaders failed to make the breakthrough for over an hour.

Nketiah then sealed the win by taking his tally to four goals in as many games since the World Cup break.

"We had to up the level as it wasn't good enough from us in the first half and I think we did that in the second," said Nketiah.

"It's not the best draw but we're up for it." Mikel Arteta named a strong side featuring his preferred front three in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli flanked Nketiah in attack.

Arsenal were dominant in possession before the break but struggled to create any clear-cut chances and were further frustrated by the decision not to award a penalty for handball when Elliott Moore blocked Albert Sambi Lokonga's effort.

Fabio Vieira was one of those not commonly in Arteta's starting line-up given a chance to shine and the Portuguese made his mark after the break with two assists.

The former Porto midfielder's inviting free-kick was headed in powerfully by Elneny for the Egyptian's first goal since 2021.

Nketiah then continued to make the most of his prolonged run in the side following Jesus' injury.

The all-time top goalscorer for England's under-21s coolly rounded Edward McGinty from Vieira's through ball to roll into an empty net.

"Every player wants to play," added Nketiah. "I'm grateful for the opportunities and just want to keep helping the team." Saka was then replaced after receiving treatment in concerning scenes for Arsenal, but there was some solace in the return of Emile Smith Rowe for the first time since September.

Nketiah added his second of the night with another cheeky finish as he dinked the ball over McGinty from Martinelli's pass 14 minutes from time.

A much tougher test awaits in the next round when the Premier League's top two will go head-to-head at the Etihad on the last weekend of January.

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Porto Oxford January September From Best Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

7 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

8 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

8 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

9 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

9 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.