UrduPoint.com

Nketiah Double Sinks Chelsea As Arsenal Boost Top-four Bid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Nketiah double sinks Chelsea as Arsenal boost top-four bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Eddie Nketiah boosted Arsenal's bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League as the striker's double inspired a dramatic 4-2 win against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Nketiah was released by Chelsea as a 16-year-old in 2015 and he exacted a measure of revenge with his first league goals this season.

The 22-year-old put Arsenal ahead early on at Stamford Bridge before Timo Werner equalised.

Mikel Arteta's side regained the lead trough Emile Smith Rowe, only for Cesar Azpilicueta to draw Chelsea level again.

Nketiah settled a pulsating London derby when he punished shambolic Chelsea defending in the second half and Bukayo Saka bagged the fourth with a stoppage-time penalty.

After losing their last three games, Nketiah's crucial contribution lifted Arsenal back into the race to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

The Gunners are in fifth place, behind fourth-placed Tottenham on goal difference with both teams having six games to play.

"It's a great night and the players deserve it. It has been a tough two weeks but you have to bounce back and show spirit," Arteta said.

"I love the spirit of these players. When you lose matches you get criticised but for these players it is worth it. They are really growing." Saluting Nketiah, Arteta added: "What Eddie has done tonight is because of what he has done for the last 10 months and no-one has noticed.

"I said to him I haven't been fair. I should have been playing him more." Arsenal's hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2017 face another vital test against sixth-placed Manchester United on Saturday.

FA Cup finalists Chelsea remain in third place, but they are now only five points ahead of Arsenal and cannot take a top-four place for granted.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in their last three home games and Azpilicueta's frustration boiled over in an angry exchange with a fan after the final whistle.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he could empathise with the fan's angst.

"I was not part of it, I saw it, but, honestly, I can also understand the fan," Tuchel said.

"We had a good start but again gave the first goal away, which is impossible to do these things in consecutive matches. But we're doing it.

"It's a level of mistakes, the number of mistakes in consecutive games here at home, it's impossible at this kind of level. You don't see this. It has to stop." With Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger absent from the start, Chelsea's defending was extremely unconvincing and Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute.

Andreas Christensen made a hash of his back-pass and, with Malang Sarr caught out of position, Nketiah was able to sprint clear and plant a composed finish past Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Werner dragged Chelsea level just four minutes later when Ruben Loftus-Cheek intercepted Nketiah's pass and teed up the German, whose 20-yard shot deflected off Granit Xhaka and looped beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Chelsea were hit with a sucker punch in the 27th minute as Xhaka and Saka led an incisive counter from a Blues corner, with Martin Odegaard teeing up Smith Rowe for a low strike past Mendy.

But Arsenal's defence was just as creaky as Chelsea's and the visitors conceded again five minutes later.

Ben White's pleas for a foul by Werner were ignored and Mason Mount whipped over a superb cross for Azpilicueta to slot home from close range.

Tuchel sent on Silva for Christensen at half-time, but the Brazilian's introduction did nothing to cure Chelsea's shambolic defensive display.

In the 57th minute, Silva's tackle diverted the ball towards Sarr and N'Golo Kante, but neither reacted quickly enough to clear before Nketiah poked his shot past Mendy.

Marcos Alonso almost snatched an equaliser when Ramsdale spilled Reece James' cross, but the defender's goalbound shot was blocked.

Saka delivered the final blow, calmly converting a penalty after Azpilicueta hauled down the Arsenal forward.

Related Topics

Exchange German Cure Derby London Malang Lead Stamford Manchester United 2017 2015 From Race Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

11 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

11 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

12 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.