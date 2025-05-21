Open Menu

No Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen In Pak T20I Squad For Bangladesh Home Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2025 | 08:07 PM

No Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen in Pak T20I squad for Bangladesh home series

The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team.

All three matches will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the schedule set to be announced soon.

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

16-member squad (in alphabetical order):

Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), and Shadab Khan (vice-captain)

Recent Stories

Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and ..

Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency

5 minutes ago
 SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance

SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance

5 minutes ago
 Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Ba ..

Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironc ..

Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironclad friendship to grow further ..

5 minutes ago
 Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

21 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

21 minutes ago
Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

21 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

21 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

38 minutes ago
 WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

38 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports