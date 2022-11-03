UrduPoint.com

No Bigger Satisfaction Then To Lift Country's Flag High: Ali Salman

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

No bigger satisfaction then to lift country's flag high: Ali Salman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :World Youth Scrabble Cup Champion Pakistan's top player Ali Salman believed there was no bigger satisfaction then to help lift your country's flag high in front of the whole word.

Ali bagged the Pharm-Evo World Youth Scrabble Cup, 2022 held virtually and hosted by Pakistan.

Madhav Kamath of India and Hasham Hadi Khan also of Pakistan grabbed the second and third positions, respectively.

"It is by far the biggest achievement of my life and hopefully many more to come. This year too, Pakistan had the privilege of organising the World Youth Scrabble Championship virtually after two extremely successful stints in 2020 & 2021," he told APP.

Ali, who was a student of grade X, said this year's Championship was also a huge success thanks to the young and talented Pakistan team under the able guidance of Director Youth Programme Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Tariq Pervez.

"My journey in this year's World Youth Scrabble Championship was a roller coaster ride with its ups and downs. The competition was tough and I managed to sneak into the top 10. In fact I needed my compatriot Syed Imaad Ali to win his last game to get through to the final round.

He said in the finals, 10 players from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia and Pakistan played 14 games each.

"I needed to win all my 6 matches on the last day and hopefully I managed to win all my games and stood victorious. I can't thank the Almighty enough for this achievement. It was by far the biggest achievement of my life and hopefully many more to come," he said.

Meanwhile, another top player Hasham Hadi Khan who made the nation proud said Youth Scrabble Cup was the most prestigious event for the under 18 scrabble players all around the world.

"Being 17 year old, this year's WYC was my last chance to participate in this event so I really worked very hard to clinch this title. I played very well in the Group Stages, finished 3rd and qualified for the finals," he said.

"I was leading by a good margin at the end of Day 1. With just three games to go I had a lead of two games against the 2nd position and had to win just one game to take the title.

"But my luck fell a little short and I lost 3 straight games to my compatriot Ali Salman, which demoted me to 3rd position. I look forward to working harder and win upcoming titles in the world of Scrabble," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Australia Sri Lanka Student Young Lead Malaysia 2020 Event All From Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran ..

PM strongly condemns attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifte ..

Imran Khan sustains bullet injuries on leg, shifted to hospital

41 minutes ago
 Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

2 hours ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.