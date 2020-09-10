UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Boundary' - Japan Women's Football Great Joins Men's Team

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:05 PM

'No boundary' - Japan women's football great joins men's team

Japanese women's football great Yuki Nagasato said she was inspired by Megan Rapinoe's fight for equality as she took the highly unusual step of joining a men's team on Thursday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Japanese women's football great Yuki Nagasato said she was inspired by Megan Rapinoe's fight for equality as she took the highly unusual step of joining a men's team on Thursday.

Nagasato, a Women's World Cup-winner in 2011, will play for Hayabusa Eleven, an amateur outfit in her home prefecture of Kanagawa, on loan from Chicago Red stars in the US professional league.

The 33-year-old striker, who will return to the Red Stars for the 2021 season, will play as a professional with Hayabusa Eleven, the team of her older brother Genki.

"Honestly, how much I can contribute among men is unknown," Nagasato, also a runner-up at the 2015 World Cup and 2012 Olympics, said at her unveiling.

"But I was really inspired by messages on gender gap by Rapinoe at the World Cup and I was wondering if I could also send a message to the society," she said.

Rapinoe, this year's Ballon d'Or winner after starring in the United States' victorious World Cup campaign, is a strong campaigner for social justice who has led attempts to win equal pay for America's men's and women's national teams.

Nagasato said it was her idea to play for Hayabusa Eleven, a move that she hoped would send out a strong message.

"I thought I could show that women can also play in a men's team," she said.

"I want to help create a community where there is no boundary regarding gender or race." Nagasato joined the Chicago team in 2017 and scored eight goals last year, together with a league-leading eight assists.

But she said she had no ambitions of playing for the Nadeshiko, Japan's women's team, at the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year.

"I really cannot imagine myself joining" the Olympics, she said.

Related Topics

Football Loan World Tokyo Chicago Japan United States Women 2017 2015 Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

20 minutes ago

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

56 minutes ago

National programme launched to increase per acre s ..

37 seconds ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

1 hour ago

Cyprus Not Making EU's Belarus Sanctions Condition ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.