'No Circumstances' Under Which Olympics Will Be Cancelled: Tokyo Governor

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Tokyo's governor told AFP on Tuesday she saw "no circumstances" under which the virus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be cancelled, despite rising coronavirus infections in Japan and continued public scepticism

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo's governor told AFP on Tuesday she saw "no circumstances" under which the virus-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics would be cancelled, despite rising coronavirus infections in Japan and continued public scepticism.

Yuriko Koike acknowledged that a majority of the Japanese public now oppose hosting the rescheduled Games next year, but said she was convinced their concerns could be overcome.

