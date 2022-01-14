UrduPoint.com

No Compromise On Merit In Punjab Games Trials: DG SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 14, 2022 | 06:37 PM

No compromise on merit in Punjab Games trials: DG SBP

The trials for selection of all divisional teams in connection with upcoming 73rd Punjab Games continued in several districts of the province on Friday on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The trials for selection of all divisional teams in connection with upcoming 73rd Punjab Games continued in several districts of the province on Friday on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan.

The 73rd Punjab Games will be organised at different venues of Lahore from January 24-27, 2022 under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that a large number of male and female athletes of the province are participating in the trials with keen interest. "Punjab province has plenty of sports talent for all games and young talented male and female players are showing marvelous performance in the trials".

He said all the divisional selection committees have been issued strict directions to pick up their sports teams purely on merit. "Punjab Games is a major sports event and there will be no compromise on merit especially in the trials process," he added.

The aspiring players of Faisalabad division took part in baseball, male and female archery, karate, athletics, table tennis, hockey, badminton and football trials on Friday.

The trials of three games - wrestling, handball and hockey were held in DG Khan. Multan organized football, badminton and table tennis trials under the supervision of vigilant selectors.

Hundreds of male and female players appeared in badminton, handball, table tennis, basketball and hockey trials in Sargodha. The Rawalpindi division also hosted table tennis trials on Friday.

Different venues of Lahore also hosted male and female trials of five games - archery, boxing, karate, swimming and gymnastics.

Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Punjab Archery academy hosted male/female archery trials on the 4th day while the swimming trials were conducted at NPSC Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Dozens of players appeared in boxing and karate trials at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall while the gymnastic trials were conducted at Gymnastic Hall of Govt College University under the supervision of selectors.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Tennis Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Badminton Young Male Sargodha Rawalpindi January Event All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Boxing

Recent Stories

Dutch King Abandons Using Royal Golden Carriage De ..

Dutch King Abandons Using Royal Golden Carriage Depicting Slavery Painting

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes NMIP Bill pending since 1 ..

National Assembly passes NMIP Bill pending since 1997

4 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened at general bus stand in ..

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened at general bus stand in city

4 minutes ago
 Court allows FIA plea about jurisdiction in Shehb ..

Court allows FIA plea about jurisdiction in Shehbaz money laundering case

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Concerned US Influence Hindering Developmen ..

Moscow Concerned US Influence Hindering Development of Relations With Japan - La ..

7 minutes ago
 UN to Allocate Record High $150Mln to Support Huma ..

UN to Allocate Record High $150Mln to Support Humanitarian Operations in 13 Coun ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.