No compromise on safety of the players for England tour, says Wasim Khan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan says they are working on the SOPs with ECB after making final decision about the England tour.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) There would be no compromise on the safety of players for the tour of England, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB)Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday.

He said they were working on the SOPs with ECB following their final decision about the tour. The players’ safety, he said was their utmost priority. He said no compromise would be made on that.

Wasim Khan expressed these views while talking to the reporters here on Friday.

He said the board had established a monitoring system to make the five-year plan effective. The implementation of the plan would be monitored every month and those who would violate the plan would be held accountable, he added.

The players and officials first Covid-19 testing would be done in their respective cities while the second testing would be done on June 25th but the final announcement of the second testing would be made after the departure of schedule of the team was provided by English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The virus Tests of the squad would once again be taken after they reached UK in compliance of the government’s directives.

Pakistan men’s team is likely to depart for England on June 28th via chartered plane which will arrive on June 26th from the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).