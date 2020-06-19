UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Compromise On Safety Of The Players For England Tour, Says Wasim Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:21 PM

No compromise on safety of the players for England tour, says Wasim Khan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan says they are working on the SOPs with ECB  after making final decision about the England tour.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2020) There would be no compromise on the safety of players for the tour of England, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB)Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Friday.

He said they were working on the SOPs with ECB following their final decision about the tour. The players’ safety, he said was their utmost priority. He said no compromise would be made on that.

Wasim Khan expressed these views while talking to the reporters here on Friday.

He said the board had established a monitoring system to make the five-year plan effective. The implementation of the plan would be monitored every month and those who would violate the plan would be held accountable, he added.

He also said that monitoring would be ensured in order to make the five-year plan effective.

The players and officials first Covid-19 testing would be done in their respective cities while the second testing would be done on June 25th but the final announcement of the second testing would be made after the departure of schedule of the team was provided by English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The virus Tests of the squad would once again be taken after they reached UK in compliance of the government’s directives.

Pakistan men’s team is likely to depart for England on June 28th via chartered plane which will arrive on June 26th from the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Wales United Kingdom June From

Recent Stories

Call to utilize massive quantity of iron ore found ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police solve case of fire at Expo Dubai site

7 minutes ago

KP-Budget-Speech-4-PESHAWAR

10 minutes ago

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 June ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.