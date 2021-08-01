UrduPoint.com

No COVID Cases Reported Among Russian Athletes As Of Middle Of Tokyo Olympics - ROC Head

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:50 PM

No COVID Cases Reported Among Russian Athletes as of Middle of Tokyo Olympics - ROC Head

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) There have been no COVID-19 cases reported among Russian athletes as of the middle of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, said on Sunday.

Since July 1, the Olympics' organizing committee reported more than 240 cases of the coronavirus among people linked to the Games.

"We have passed the equator of the Games in Tokyo, let us summarize the intermediate results. The main result is that there is not a single person infected with the coronavirus in our team.

This is a special source of pride for us," Pozdnyakov told reporters.

The Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital, initially scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event opened on July 23 and is set to last until August 8 with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including the ban on spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo July August Sunday 2020 Olympics Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

2 hours ago
 Local Press: Girls&#039; education is a priority f ..

Local Press: Girls&#039; education is a priority for the UAE

3 hours ago
 Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.