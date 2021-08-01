No COVID Cases Reported Among Russian Athletes as of Middle of Tokyo Olympics - ROC Head

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) There have been no COVID-19 cases reported among Russian athletes as of the middle of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, said on Sunday.

Since July 1, the Olympics' organizing committee reported more than 240 cases of the coronavirus among people linked to the Games.

"We have passed the equator of the Games in Tokyo, let us summarize the intermediate results. The main result is that there is not a single person infected with the coronavirus in our team.

This is a special source of pride for us," Pozdnyakov told reporters.

The Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital, initially scheduled to take place in 2020, were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event opened on July 23 and is set to last until August 8 with stringent restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, including the ban on spectators on nearly all Olympic venues.