‘No Crowd Will Be There During PSL 6th Edition, Says Nadeem Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:08 PM

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, says Nadeem Khan

PCB Director National Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem says that minimum crow could be there if the COVID-19 situation improved.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) No crowd would be allowed during upcoming Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 6th edition, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Director National performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan said on Friday.

Nadeem Khan said that they were closely monitoring the situation with every passing day, pointing out that there would no involvement of the public in this year’s Pakistan Super League.

“There is no plan yet of involving public in this year’s PSL,” said Nadeem Khan, pointing out that they were monitoring the situation closely.

The recent surge in new cases was the reason that this decision of banning public gathering was made. However, there could be change given the circumstances improved.

“There could be minimum crowd if the COVID-19 situation improves,” he stated.

He also said that season would be played on time and that the foreign stars would be there.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan had earlier said that the players’ draft for this year’s PSL would be held in the first week of January.

The tournament will start from February 20, 2021.

