No dearth of talent in Dir Upper: DC

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahab Hamid Yousafzai Wednesday said the provincial government was very keen to ensure due facilities to the youth so that they could come and exhibit their hidden talent.

He stated this while talking to a group of probables after the announcement of the final selection of the players during the trial under the Talent Hunt Scheme-2020 launched in the age group U16 category by Directorate of Sports KP in seven male and four female Games.

District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain, SPET Shehzad Khan, ADC Khurshid Alam, ADC Tanvir Ahmad, DPO Tariq Iqbal, Assistant Director local government Badshazada, DSP Ghulam Sadiq, Presidents and Secretaries of various associations were also present.

The DC said it was encouraging that DSO Dir Upper recently received Adventure Sports Equipment from Air Commodore Shahid Ali Khan of Pakistan Air Force at Islamabad. The same equipment will be used in forthcoming Kumrat Snow festival.

He also lauded District Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain for holding fair, free and transparent trials where players in the age of U16 turned up in large numbers. He also lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest and directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Sports for initiating the trials to search out talent at grassroots level.

He said there is no dearth of talent in Dir Upper but such talented players need to be polished under qualified coaches. He said after successfully completed trials in a transparent way under the supervision of Chief Coach and former international hockey player Shafaqat Ullah through which talented players were selected in 7 relevant games.

Moreover all the coaches deputed from Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited different Sports facilities at Dir Upper and appreciated DSO Mukhtar Hussain on his great work delivered at District level.

The trials for Volleyball, Hockey, Football, Badminton, Athletic, Squash and Table Tennis were completed successfully under the head coach Shafqat at Dir, DSO Dir Mukhtiar Hussain told APP here. He said, all the trials took place in a peaceful environment.

He disclosed that all the boys and girls born after 01-01-2004 have been turned up for the trials along with Form-B, or Matric certificate, two passport size photos.

He disclosed that the boys' trials will be organized in football, volleyball, hockey, badminton, athletics, squash and table tennis. He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Shahab Hamid Yousafzai and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending all out support for the smooth conduct of the trials. He said Dir Upper got an edge of holding scores of sports activities for both male and female and currently and Twenty20 cricket League and Football League are continue and the day time as well under the floodlight facilities in the Dir Sports Complex. There were hundreds of spectators witnessed these sports activities.

District Sports Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain said they have conduct the trials and ensured equal opportunities to the players. He also thanked Assistant Commissioner Obaid-ur-Rehman Dohar for his support and cooperation. The Names of the selected probables comprising Murad Khan, Raees Muhammad (Badminton), Muhammad Awais, Asif Ur Rahma, Ihtiram Yousaf, Muhammad Hasnain,Ihtisham Ullah Nadar, Sudais Ahmad, Shah Sawar, Atta Ur Rahman Khan, Abbas Hazrat Muhammad (Football), Muhammad Afaq, Muhammad Bilal, Fazal Ullah, Muhsin Ur Rahman, Wasim Akram,Sahibzada Luqman, Ubaid Ullah (Hockey), Zeeshan islam, Syed Sudais (Table Tennis), Muhammad Rameez, Ikram Ullah, Aziz Ullah (Volleyball), Haris, Adnan Jahan (Athletics), Jabbar and Haris Ahmad (Squash).