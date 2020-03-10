No decision made nor any suggestion forwarded about PSL matches in Karachi

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Peechuho here on Tuesday dispelled the impression being created about provincial government's inclination to cancel PSL matches scheduled to be held in Karachi, in next few days' time, due to confirmation of eight new cases of novel coronavirus here last evening

In a statement issued this afternoon the minister said in most categorical terms that no such decision has been made nor any suggestion forwarded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or any of the other stakeholders about fate of these matches.

"Any such decision, if required, could only be made by the Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, that too on recommendation of the task force constituted by him to monitor the emerging situation," said the minister mentioning that CM has been chairing the meetings of the infection control and emergency medicine experts' committee on daily basis.

The next meeting of the task force was said to be planned for Tuesday evening.

Dr. Peechuho also denied any decision to extend the closure of educational institutions in the metropolis because of the emerging situation.