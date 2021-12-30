No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

(@FahadShabbir)

Muhammad Waseem says that the performance of the junior players is being analyzed to decide future of senior players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim said that the board did not take any decision so far about the fate of veteran cricketers Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Hafeez.

Muhammad Wasim said that the players will be taken into confidence by the board if any decision is taken. He expressed these views while talking to a local private tv on Thursday.

The Chief Selector said that performance of the junior players was being observed to decide the future of the senior players.

All three players were not included into T20 squad against the West Indies.

The Chief Selector admitted that the country lacked quality spinner and efforts were underway to fill the void.

Wasim , however, appreciated the performance of the T20 team but said that room for improvement was always there. Improvement was needed in ODI and Test formats, he added.

He also said that Pakistan team played well through the year, especially in T20s in the shortest format, our team looks very settled.