'No Difference In Class Between Bayern And City', Says Tuchel

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2023 | 10:40 AM

'No difference in class between Bayern and City', says Tuchel

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel insisted on Wednesday there was "no difference in class" between his side and Manchester City despite the English club's comfortable victory in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Pep Guardiola's City eased into the semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate success, following up last week's 3-0 first-leg win with a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

"There's no difference in class. It looks like that from the results, but it's actually a difference in self-confidence and in form," Tuchel said.

"For the little we allowed (City) to do, we were brutally punished." Tuchel took over from the sacked Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern boss earlier this month, despite the Bavarians boasting a perfect record in this season's Champions League.

"We played against the best team in Europe today, the most in-form team in Europe," the former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea coach said.

"We played completely on the same level, (but) in either game we didn't have even a tiny bit of luck.

" Bayern had more possession than City in both legs and created a number of chances, but only scored once -- a late consolation through Joshua Kimmich's second-leg penalty.

Despite missing a spot-kick on Wednesday, striker Erling Haaland scored two and set up another of City's four goals across the two legs.

"To beat the best teams, not just to measure up against them but to beat them, you need to not only use 100 percent of your chances, but you need luck, you need decisions to go your way and maybe even a deflection," added the Bayern coach.

Tuchel, who was sent to the stands late in the match when shown a second yellow card, gave referee Clement Turpin "a grade F, from his first to his last decision".

Since Tuchel took over, Bayern have been eliminated from the Champions League and the German Cup, with only a chance at the Bundesliga title remaining.

Bayern sit two points clear of Dortmund in the Bundesliga with six matches to play and face in-form Mainz away on Saturday as they continue to chase a record-extending 11th title.

