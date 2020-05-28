UrduPoint.com
No Domestic Cricket In England Until August - ECB

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

No domestic cricket in England until August - ECB

There will be no domestic cricket in England until August 1 at the earliest, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :There will be no domestic cricket in England until August 1 at the earliest, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Thursday.

The start of the English season had already been delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus, with officials initially hoping to resume in July.

But England's postponed Test series at home against the West Indies could still take place in July as Thursday's announcement by the ECB does not cover international matches.

And even though it will be left with a severely shortened season, the ECB said the "ambition remains to host domestic men's and women's cricket across England and Wales later this summer".

