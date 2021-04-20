'No doubt' that FIFA 'disapproves' of Super League: Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that there is "no doubt whatsoever" that football's world governing body "disapproves" of the proposed European Super League

Twelve major clubs launched plans Monday for a new breakaway league which would drastically change the landscape of the sport.

"They must live with the consequences of their choices," Infantino added.