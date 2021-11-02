UrduPoint.com

No Egos At Chelsea Says Chilwell

Tue 02nd November 2021

London, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Ben Chilwell says the secret of Chelsea's success is a lack of big egos in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Chelsea head to Malmo on Tuesday in the Champions League looking to move a step closer to qualifying for the last 16.

They are second in Group H after winning two of their first three matches.

The European champions also sit top of the Premier League as they chase more silverware in Tuchel's first full season in charge.

England left-back Chilwell has regained his place in Tuchel's team after starting the season on the bench.

The 24-year-old says his unselfish attitude while playing second fiddle to Marcos Alonso typified Chelsea's team-first ethos under Tuchel.

"It is obviously frustrating because as a footballer you want to be playing week in, week out," Chilwell said.

"When you've got a squad like we do here at Chelsea, with 20, 25 world-class players and two or three fighting in every position, you've got to understand you're not going to play every match and just to support the group.

"Of course Marcos started the season very well. I knew I had to be patient and bide my time. And I think that's a sign of the fact we've got such a strong group that's doing well at the moment because there are no egos in this squad.

"There is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they're ready."

