UrduPoint.com

'No Excuses' For Liverpool As Leeds End Unbeaten Anfield Run

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

'No excuses' for Liverpool as Leeds end unbeaten Anfield run

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville's 89th minute goal inflicted the Reds first home league defeat in front of a crowd since April 2017.

Liverpool have now lost twice as many games in the first 12 league games of this season as they did in 38 last season.

Klopp's men are 13 points behind of Manchester City at the top of the table and eight adrift of the top four.

"We cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment," said Klopp.

"We have to fix that and then anything is possible." For the second time in a week, Liverpool were beaten by a side that started the day in the relegation zone.

Klopp again pointed the finger for his side's struggles this season on a series of injuries and a brutal schedule to make way for a mid-season World Cup.

"The situation is like it is. There is no excuse but we had problems from the first day with injuries or half-fit players. Some play too often, others play too early (after injury).

"It's not now for an overhaul, but you have to fight through and fight for momentum and confidence."

Related Topics

Football World Liverpool Leeds April 2017 From Top Manchester City

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands set 92-run target for Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.