No Grand Prix this year in US, Mexico, Canada: F1

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Grand Prix in the United States, Mexico and Canada will not take place this year but three races in Europe have been added to the coronavirus-affected season, Formula One said Friday.

There will be an F1 debut for Portugal's Portimao track and a return for Germany's Nurburgring and Imola in Italy.