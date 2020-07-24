No Grand Prix This Year In US, Mexico, Canada: F1
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM
The Grand Prix in the United States, Mexico and Canada will not take place this year but three races in Europe have been added to the coronavirus-affected season, Formula One said Friday
There will be an F1 debut for Portugal's Portimao track and a return for Germany's Nurburgring and Imola in Italy.