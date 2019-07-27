UrduPoint.com
No Home Comforts For Zverev After Lendl Split

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:09 PM

World number five Alexander Zverev lost to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals of the Hamburg Open in his home city on Saturday, less than 24 hours after it was revealed the German had split with his coach Ivan Lendl

Lendl ended his spell working with Zverev on Friday just days after the 22-year-old complained his coach spent more time talking about "golf and his dog" than tennis.

Title holder Basilashvili, 27, won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) after three hours on the clay in northern Germany.

Zverev trailed 3-1 in the third set before coming back to lead 5-4 with two match points but Basilashvili clinched his spot in the final against the winner of Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta's semi-final played later in the day.

Under Lendl's guidance, Zverev won the ATP Finals in 2018, easily the most prestigious victory of his career.

