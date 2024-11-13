Open Menu

No Lack Of Talent In Pakistan: Snooker Champion Asif

Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2024 | 12:00 AM

No lack of talent in Pakistan: Snooker Champion Asif

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) World’s Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that there was no lack of talent in Pakistan and the youth could bring laurel and promote soft image of the country at global level if they were facilitated.

During visit to his residence in Kausarabad here after becoming world snooker champion for the third time, he said that it was a great honor for him that he had made a unique record for Pakistan by winning the world snooker championship three times.

He said that he tried his optimum best to perform better with a strong hope that Allah Almighty would bestow him success.

He said that he always tried to present an excellent game to bring laurel for the nation and highlight name of the country.

“If the youth would come forward on the basis of their hard work, they would must achieve success”, he added.

Earlier, World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at his residence. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life were present on the occasion.

