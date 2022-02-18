UrduPoint.com

No Medal But 'cool' Olympic Curler Earns Famous Fans, Donations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2022 | 05:16 PM

No medal but 'cool' Olympic curler earns famous fans, donations

Matt Hamilton fell agonisingly short of a curling medal at the Beijing Olympics on Friday but the American did win a legion of new fans -- including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Matt Hamilton fell agonisingly short of a curling medal at the Beijing Olympics on Friday but the American did win a legion of new fans -- including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The 32-year-old Hamilton, who cuts a distinctive figure with his tattoos, long hair and bushy moustache, saw his hopes of bronze evaporate as the USA men lost 8-5 loss to Canada.

But he was upbeat all the same because after the Games he will cut off his "luscious locks" to raise money for charity.

Being on global television screens brought more awareness to his fundraising campaign for cancer research.

"I have this great opportunity with curling, being in the spotlight. I just wanted to give something back when I have (received) so much from this sport," said Hamilton, who also sported colourful trainers.

The American's funky look has also won him and curling new fans -- among them actor and former pro wrestler "The Rock", who tweeted to his 15.8 million followers praising how "cool" Hamilton was with his "focus, flexibility & hair".

"It's all encompassing, so much neat stuff has come through," said Hamilton of the attention from celebrities and casual watchers of the sport.

"Whether it's being tweeted at by The Rock or other celebrities, or getting words of encouragement from people all over the world that I have never met.

"They watched curling, saw me, and thought that guy is awesome and took the time to reach out. It is overwhelming."

Related Topics

USA World Canada Hamilton Beijing Same Money Olympics Bronze Cancer TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's ..

Hoping for peace: Italian craftsman claims Putin's table

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high soc ..

Pakistan's alarming population rate poses high socio-economic risks: President D ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affa ..

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affairs' focal person

10 minutes ago
 Police recover arms, hashish from car

Police recover arms, hashish from car

11 minutes ago
 U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

22 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>