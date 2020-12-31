UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Members Of Russian Cross-Country Skiing Team Injured In Switzerland Car Crash - Coach

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:00 AM

No Members of Russian Cross-Country Skiing Team Injured in Switzerland Car Crash - Coach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) No members of the Russian national cross-country skiing team have suffered injuries after a vehicle containing service personnel crashed in Switzerland while en route to a competition, Yuri Borodavko, a senior coach for the national team, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss newspaper Blick reported that members of the Russian cross-country skiing team were involved in a road traffic accident overnight that saw the vehicle they were traveling in collide with a minibus and leave the road surface.

The Russian athletes are currently in Switzerland ahead of the Tour de Ski event, one of the most prestigious events in the cross-country skiing Calendar.

"Nobody was injured in the accident. Everything is fine. Everything ended well for the service personnel. They were traveling to the Tour de Ski on the border of Switzerland and Italy. The car skidded off the icy road. The car was damaged, but the main thing is that the guys are in full health and have already started work. There was only a service team in the car, not the athletes," Borodavko said during a phone conversation.

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was the overall winner of last season's Tour de Ski event, finishing ahead of compatriot Sergey Ustiugov who took second place.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Fine Road Vehicle Car Traffic Italy Switzerland Border Event Coach

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

3 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

1 hour ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

1 hour ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

1 hour ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.