No Members of Russian Cross-Country Skiing Team Injured in Switzerland Car Crash - Coach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) No members of the Russian national cross-country skiing team have suffered injuries after a vehicle containing service personnel crashed in Switzerland while en route to a competition, Yuri Borodavko, a senior coach for the national team, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss newspaper Blick reported that members of the Russian cross-country skiing team were involved in a road traffic accident overnight that saw the vehicle they were traveling in collide with a minibus and leave the road surface.

The Russian athletes are currently in Switzerland ahead of the Tour de Ski event, one of the most prestigious events in the cross-country skiing Calendar.

"Nobody was injured in the accident. Everything is fine. Everything ended well for the service personnel. They were traveling to the Tour de Ski on the border of Switzerland and Italy. The car skidded off the icy road. The car was damaged, but the main thing is that the guys are in full health and have already started work. There was only a service team in the car, not the athletes," Borodavko said during a phone conversation.

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov was the overall winner of last season's Tour de Ski event, finishing ahead of compatriot Sergey Ustiugov who took second place.