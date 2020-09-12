UrduPoint.com
No MLB Players Test Positive For Virus In Latest Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

No MLB players test positive for virus in latest results

New York, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :No Major League Baseball players and only one team staff member tested positive among 11,669 coronavirus tests given in the past week, the league and its players union said Friday.

The MLB Players Association and MLB said that through Thursday testing, the past week had only a 0.009% positive rate.

Among MLB players, there have been no new positives for 12 consecutive days and in 20 of the last 21 days.

From 115,337 samples tested since the monitoring phase of COVID-19 testing began, 86 positive results, 0.07%, were returned, and only 55 of those by players.

MLB teams are set to complete a regular season shortened to 60 games per club on September 27 with an expanded playoffs to follow and the World Series to be completed as originally planned in late October.

