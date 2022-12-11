UrduPoint.com

No Need To Play Defensive Cricket, Says Muhammad Yousaf

Muhammad Rameez Published December 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Batting Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Muhammad Yousaf said that Pakistan playing the second inning brilliantly and no need to play defensively as two days were still remaining to finish the game with desired results.

Holding a press conference after the third-day game of the second test match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Muhammad Yousaf said that there were equal chances for winning for both teams in the current situation but the Pakistan squad was confident.

He said test matches were always judgmental in which patience, body language and performance can be judged. He said that test cricket strategies depend on the situation as it changed after every session.

He said the partnership between Imam and Saud brought the visitor under pressure.

After the dismissal of Imam-ul-Haq, the match enters into equal chances of winning for both teams otherwise, Pakistan had a strong grip on the match, Yousaf said.

The batting coach said that it was a good pitch that brought the match into a thrilling and decisive position.

He said the pitch was not prepared to benefit the home side only otherwise the match would have had a different result.

Responding to a question, he said that the England team was more experienced than the host squad as Muhammad Ali was playing his second test and Faheem Ashraf also returned after a long time. He said that England bowlers doing well and bringing good results for their team.

To another question, Yousaf said the team has not played defensive cricket and the batsmen have not missed any chance of boundary, adding that no need to play defensive as there were still two days remaining.

He said players were trying to bring more improvement in their performance and no doubt Pakistan had an inexperienced squad but the learning process must go on.

Responding to a question about long inning by any batsman of the team, he said due to the use of white ball cricket, the game went into the faster side, however, players always tried to give their best and play a vital role in the victory of their team.

