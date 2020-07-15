UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No New COVID-19 Positives Among Teams In MLS Bubble

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

No new COVID-19 positives among teams in MLS bubble

No new COVID-19 positive tests were returned by the 24 teams in Florida for the Major League Soccer is Back Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, the league announced

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :No new COVID-19 positive tests were returned by the 24 teams in Florida for the Major League Soccer is Back Tournament on Monday and Tuesday, the league announced.

Tests were given to 1,227 people in the bubble at Walt Disney World, including players on 24 teams, referees and staff members and no one tested positive for the deadly virus that shut down the league season in March after only two weeks.

The league pulled Dallas and Nashville from the World Cup-style tournament earlier this month due to a high number of positive tests from players on each club after arriving at Orlando for the event, which is being played without spectators.

Continued testing involving Nashville and Dallas found another player on one of the clubs testing positive on Monday or Tuesday, but neither the player nor club was identified by MLS.

Orlando and Philadelphia became the first two clubs to qualify for the knockout rounds after group stage triumphs Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Orlando Nashville Dallas Philadelphia Florida March Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schue ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.