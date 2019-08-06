No Pakistani batsman among top ten in ICC Test Player Rankings

There is no Pakistani batsman among the top ten in the latest update of MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings issued on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :There is no Pakistani batsman among the top ten in the latest update of MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings issued on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the Edgbaston Test, Australia's Steve Smith has gained one place to reach the third position among batsmen while spinner Nathan Lyon and fast bowler Pat Cummins are among the others to gain in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after the Edgbaston Test.

Smith's knocks of 144 and 142 won him the Man of the Match award and the formerly top-ranked batsman is back above the 900-point mark along with table leader Virat Kohli (922) and Kane Williamson (913), after having started the Test match in fourth place and with 857 points. Pakistan's Babar Azam is at number 18 with 658 points.

Lyon's nine wickets in the match have lifted him six spots to 13th position among bowlers while Cummins has consolidated his top position with a seven-wicket match haul that helped him reach a career-best 898 rating points, the third-best for an Australia bowler in the past 50 years after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne.

For England, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes are in 69th and 70th positions in the list for batsmen after gaining one and 11 points, respectively. Opener Rory Burns' knock of 133 in the first innings has helped him move up 25 places to a career-best 81st position.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad, who completed 100 Test wickets against Australia during the match, has gained two places to reach 16th position while Woakes has advanced four places to take the 29th slot after grabbing four wickets in the match. Woakes has also leapfrogged compatriot Moeen Ali to reach ninth among all-rounders.

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, who played his last Test against South Africa at Johannesburg in January, this year is at number nine in bowler rankings with 770 points.