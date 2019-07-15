No Pakistani included in World Cup 2019 team of the tournament

No Pakistani cricketer has been included in the World Cup 2019 team of the tournament announced by games ruling body the international cricket council on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :No Pakistani cricketer has been included in the World Cup 2019 team of the tournament announced by games ruling body the international cricket council on Monday.

Despite the fact that there were few star performers in Pakistan team, both in batting and bowling, but no one was considered to be a part of the Cup team of the tournament. Pakistan had an up and down performance in the mega event and finished fifth after failing to qualify for the semi finals as its players failed to show consistency in the event. In latest ICC ODI ranking Pakistan is at number six place behind South Africa.

The World Cup 2019 team of the tournament is led by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was named player of the tournament despite his team's loss in the final to hosts England which won the grand finale in a thriller in super over.

Though Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir, reliable batsman, Babar Azam and lanky fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi impressed with their form and performance but failed to get the attention for a slot in the high profile team named by the ICC to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the notable performers of the World Cup.

Interestingly, the majority of the players of either England or New Zealand stole the major share as six of them were selected in the Cup team of the tournament, with four players of the English side making their way to elite team and two from black caps being selected.

As the Pakistani players were overlooked by the ICC panel of selectors, none of the player from South Africa and Afghanistan got the nod of the selectors.

Two players each from the two other semi finalists teams India and Australia have been selected while one player from Bangladesh came in. The formation of the team reveals that Jason Roy and India's Rohat Sharma forms the opening pair .Rohat was a unanimous choice being the top scorer of the event with record breaking five centuries. Kiwis Williamson who leads the side, fills the number three place in batting order.

English batsman and their top scorer Joe Root will come in at No.4 for this team.

At number five place is Bangladesh top scorer and ace all rounder, Shakib Al Hasan and behind him is England team's role model Ben Strokes whose consistency was a key factor for England's maiden title hunt.

Australian Alex Carey is the wicket keeper of the team and another iconic Australian player the fearsome pacer Mitchell Starc ,their top wicket taker comes in the side. The super over hero of the English team, Jofra Archer is also in the team with New Zealand's Lockie then there is Indian Jasprit Bumrah who completes the pace attack.