No Pakistani pacer could get 200 plus wickets in 25 years Test history

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) No Pakistani pacer could get 200 plus wickets in Test matches during last 25 years, the latest statistics showed.

There are many bowlers in Pakistan who had shown best performances but strange thing was that no one could get 200 plus wickets during last 25 years.

The bitter fact surfaced during the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa and this area was in decline for a long time.

According to the statistics, South Africa is on the top of the list with eight bowlers, Australia is second with seven bowlers, England is at third with six bowlers, New Zealand at 4th position with four bowlers, India and West Indies both at the fifth position with two bowlers and then it comes Sri Lanka with one bowler and Bangladesh with no pacer.

Pakistan is just one point up from Zimbabwebut both teams’ pacers could not get 200 plus wickets during the said period. Both teams failed to cross the mark.