No Plans To Delay NFL Draft Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

The NFL has no plans to postpone next month's NFL Draft despite some league general managers expressing concern due to the coronavirus pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The NFL has no plans to postpone next month's NFL Draft despite some league general managers expressing concern due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General managers for several NFL clubs pushed to delay the April 23-25 selection of new talent from top college players, according to a post Wednesday on the NFL's website.

Seven NFL clubs were concerned that travel restrictions prevent physicals and face-to-face meetings between coaches and players.

But the NFL is not considering a delay after having halted all visits by players to league facilities on March 13.

The league halted all physicals of draft prospects indefinitely on Monday and team facilities for all 32 NFL clubs will close Wednesday.

The league called off public events surrounding the draft last week but said it would go ahead as scheduled.

The Cincinnati Bengals own the first pick in the NFL Draft after finishing a league-worst 2-14 last season.

