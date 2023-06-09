UrduPoint.com

No Progress Yet On Appointment Of PCB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:49 PM

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

Mazari, a member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the current government, publicly expressed his support for the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as PCB Chairman.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) The statement of Minister Ehsan Mazari, responsible for interprovincial coordination, has sparked a new debate regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

Mazari, a member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the current government, publicly expressed his support for the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as PCB Chairman. Ashraf has previously held this position.

It is understood that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown support for Najam Sethi to continue as Chairman.

"When we formed this government, we had an understanding that the party heading the relevant ministries would appoint individuals of their choice in departments under those ministries," Mazari recently stated.

However, the PPP faces challenges in having their preferred candidate appointed as PCB Chairman.

The PCB Constitution clearly outlines the process for electing the Chairman.

According to Paragraph 6 of the PCB Constitution, "There shall be a Chairman of the Board elected by the Board of Governors in accordance with paragraph 7 for a period of three years. The Chairman shall be eligible for re-election for one further term of three years provided that the total tenure of an individual as Chairman shall in no case exceed a period of six years."

Furthermore, Paragraph 7 of the PCB Constitution specifies that "a special meeting of the Board of Governors shall be convened to elect the Chairman from amongst the members of the Board of Governors, by a majority of the total voting membership of the Board of Governors.

"

The PCB Board of Governors consists of four members from regional associations, four from service industries, and two members nominated by the Patron in Chief of PCB, who is the Prime Minister.

The representative of the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination is an ex-officio member of the PCB Board of Governors and does not have voting rights.

Therefore, the PCB Constitution clearly outlines the process for electing the Chairman and who can nominate individuals to the Board of Governors for the Chairman position.

If the PPP is determined to have Zaka Ashraf appointed, they will need to convince Prime Minister Shahbaz to nominate him as the Patron's representative in the PCB. There is no other way for them to achieve this.

According to the International Cricket Council's memorandum of association, each member, including Pakistan, must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no interference from the government or any other public or quasi-public body in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket in the country. This includes operational matters, team selection and management, and the appointment of coaches or support personnel.

Any violation of this obligation could result in the suspension of the member from the ICC.

It is important for political entities to recognize that sports organizations are autonomous and that direct government interference in their day-to-day affairs or governance can be a serious breach.

Whether it is cricket, football, or hockey, politicians must keep their involvement in sports at a distance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Hockey Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Sports Najam Sethi Zaka Ashraf PCB From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

13 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

51 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.