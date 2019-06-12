UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Rain Forecast For Pak-Aus Match

Muhammad Rameez 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:19 PM

No rain forecast for Pak-Aus match

Though skies are overcast but the weather pundits have forecast no rain during the Pakistan and Australia match of the World Cup Cricket (CWC) 2019 in Taunton on Wednesday

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Though skies are overcast but the weather pundits have forecast no rain during the Pakistan and Australia match of the World Cup cricket (CWC) 2019 in Taunton on Wednesday.

There is a cold tinge in the air with cool breeze at the County Ground while the maximum temperature for the day is expected at 16 degree Celsius.

According to weather pundits, the chances of rain are 10 percent only with a North East air blowing at 13 kilometres per hour across the ground. The players from teams are practising at the ground.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Weather World Australia 2019 From

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

1 minute ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

1 minute ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

1 minute ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

1 minute ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.