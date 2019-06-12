No rain forecast for Pak-Aus match

Though skies are overcast but the weather pundits have forecast no rain during the Pakistan and Australia match of the World Cup Cricket (CWC) 2019 in Taunton on Wednesday

There is a cold tinge in the air with cool breeze at the County Ground while the maximum temperature for the day is expected at 16 degree Celsius.

According to weather pundits, the chances of rain are 10 percent only with a North East air blowing at 13 kilometres per hour across the ground. The players from teams are practising at the ground.