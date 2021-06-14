UrduPoint.com
'No Regrets, No Tears' For Beaten Tsitsipas

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Stefanos Tsitsipas said he had "no regrets and no tears" after seeing Novak Djokovic overturn a two-set deficit to win the French Open on Sunday.

Djokovic's 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win gave him a 19th Grand Slam title.

He is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Tsitsipas, 22, has time on his side and is widely seen as the natural heir to the sport's 'Big Three' who are all well into their thirties.

"I don't think I have regrets. Could have easily cried, but I see no reason for me crying because I tried everything. I couldn't come up with anything better," he admitted.

Playing in his first Slam final, Tsitsipas knows his time will come but admits he has lessons to learn from the likes of Djokovic who he described as "an inspiration".

"What I learned today is that no matter what, in order for the match to be finished, you have to win three sets and not two," he said.

"Two sets doesn't really mean anything. It's still one away of winning the entire match." Tsitsipas is buoyed by knowing that even before he was 21 he had beaten Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

This clay-court season, he captured a maiden Masters title in Monte Carlo, had a match point to beat Nadal in Barcelona before winning a seventh career title in Lyon on the eve of Roland Garros.

"I believe, yes, I'm able to play for titles like this. Despite my loss today, I have faith in my game," he said.

"I very much believe I can get to that point very soon. I was close today. Every opponent is difficult. There's a small difference between the player I played today and the ones from before.

"But I think with the same attitude I see no reason for me not to be holding that trophy one day."

