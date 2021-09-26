UrduPoint.com

No Relief For Koepka, From Referees Or Rahm And Garcia

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 12:26 AM

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka had strong words for a pair of Ryder Cup rules officials who wouldn't give him a free drop in his morning foursomes match at Whistling Straits

Kohler, United States, Sept 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka had strong words for a pair of Ryder Cup rules officials who wouldn't give him a free drop in his morning foursomes match at Whistling Straits.

Koepka and Daniel Berger were 1-down to Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia at the 15th hole when Berger's tee shot found a clump of tall scrubby grass.

Koepka said he was worried his shot out would see him hit a nearby drain with his club, but PGA rules official David price said he didn't think so and refused to give Koepka relief.

"Have you ever seen me hit a ball?" Koepka argued. "Don't you think my club might hit right here?" Koepka warned he would seek a second opinion and he did, but European Tour official Mark Litton that there was no obstruction in the path of Koepka's expected shot.

"Sorry, Brooks," Litton said after the officials, the American players and Garcia had huddled over the drain in question and mimed some prospective swings for several minutes.

"If I break my wrist, it's on (expletive) both of you guys," said Koepka, who withdrew from the US PGA Tour Championship earlier this month after jarring his left wrist when his club hit a hidden tree root as he hit out of the rough.

Eventually Koepka stepped up and fired the ball onto the 15th green on the way to a par that halved the hole.

But the morning would end in disappointment for Koepka and Berger, whose 3&1 loss was Europe's only victory of another disappointing session that gave the US a commanding 9-3 lead in the match play showdown.

Asked about the ruling after the match, Koepka had nothing to say but "we didn't get it."

Related Topics

Europe Brooks David Lead Price From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

59 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.