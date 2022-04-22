No shortage of talent in Balochistan: Jamali

Chairman Balochistan Cricket Association Qaiser Khan Jamali hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of the winning team of National ODI Pakistan Cup

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Cricket Association Qaiser Khan Jamali hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of the winning team of National ODI Pakistan Cup.

Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali was the chief guest at the Iftar Dinner.

Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali on the occasion appreciated the performance of the players and said that the players of Balochistan should continue their hard work.

"There is no shortage of talent in Balochistan," he said hopping that talent for cricket in the province will represent the national team in future.

He on the occasion announced Rs 2 million for the winning team.