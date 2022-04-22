UrduPoint.com

No Shortage Of Talent In Balochistan: Jamali

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 22, 2022 | 04:24 PM

No shortage of talent in Balochistan: Jamali

Chairman Balochistan Cricket Association Qaiser Khan Jamali hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of the winning team of National ODI Pakistan Cup

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Balochistan Cricket Association Qaiser Khan Jamali hosted an Iftar dinner in honor of the winning team of National ODI Pakistan Cup.

Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali was the chief guest at the Iftar Dinner.

Acting Governor Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali on the occasion appreciated the performance of the players and said that the players of Balochistan should continue their hard work.

"There is no shortage of talent in Balochistan," he said hopping that talent for cricket in the province will represent the national team in future.

He on the occasion announced Rs 2 million for the winning team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shortage Balochistan Governor Provincial Assembly Million

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

49 minutes ago
 Far from conflict in Ukraine, Muscovites try to go ..

Far from conflict in Ukraine, Muscovites try to go on as normal

32 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali A.S observed

Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali A.S observed

35 seconds ago
 Over 60 sugar, flour fair price stalls set up in C ..

Over 60 sugar, flour fair price stalls set up in Capital

36 seconds ago
 New Party chiefs of Hebei, Sichuan provinces appoi ..

New Party chiefs of Hebei, Sichuan provinces appointed

38 seconds ago
 Search for missing called off after deadly Polish ..

Search for missing called off after deadly Polish mine blasts

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.