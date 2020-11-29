UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Shortcut Except Hard Work To Reach Into The National Hockey Team, Olympian Manzoor Jr.

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

No shortcut except hard work to reach into the national hockey team, Olympian Manzoor Jr.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior has said that there was no shortcut except hard work for reaching into the national hockey team.

Talking to media men,Olympian Manzoor Junior accompanied with Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayatullah and other dignitaries appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for introducing Under-16 Games in various disciplines that would help out to search out new talent in different games including hockey.

There was no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players but only hard work was required.

"There is no shot put to reach to the team and play international hockey. We need to work day and night for this in the past," he said.

"I am very impressed with the players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially Peshawar, he said. He also directed the players of other provinces to work hard.

In the first match played earlier, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Balochistan by 4-0. while Sindh defeated Punjab D by 1-0.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Peshawar Shortage Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

51 minutes ago

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi honours Sustainab ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Customs achieved 2,521 seizures of drugs i ..

1 hour ago

MBZUAI appoints world-renowned AI academic Profess ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.