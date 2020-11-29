No shortcut except hard work to reach into the national hockey team, Olympian Manzoor Jr.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior has said that there was no shortcut except hard work for reaching into the national hockey team.

Talking to media men,Olympian Manzoor Junior accompanied with Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayatullah and other dignitaries appreciated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for introducing Under-16 Games in various disciplines that would help out to search out new talent in different games including hockey.

There was no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players but only hard work was required.

"There is no shot put to reach to the team and play international hockey. We need to work day and night for this in the past," he said.

"I am very impressed with the players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and especially Peshawar, he said. He also directed the players of other provinces to work hard.

In the first match played earlier, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Balochistan by 4-0. while Sindh defeated Punjab D by 1-0.