Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

No spectators for Woods foundation's PGA event

No spectators will be allowed at next month's PGA Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, tournament officials announced Tuesday

The Los Angeles event, operated by the charity foundation of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, will be played February 18-21.

"The health and well being of the community, our players and everyone at The Genesis Invitational remains our top priority," tournament director Mike Antolini said.

"Throughout our extensive planning, it became clear that due to the pandemic the best way to ensure the safety for all involved is to hold the tournament without spectators.

" Australia's Adam Scott won last year's title by two strokes over Americans Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown and South Korea's Kang Sung.

Scott's victory came just weeks before the PGA Tour shut down for three months due to the deadly virus outbreak.

The United States remains the country worst-affected by the pandemic, and has posted an average of more than 3,000 deaths a day over the last seven days, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

