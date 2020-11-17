No spectators to be allowed at French sports stadiums before January: presidency

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Fans will not be allowed to return to French stadiums to watch sporting matches before January, and then with strict crowd limits depending on a venue's size, the French presidency said Tuesday.

A return of spectators "is not possible in December" given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in France, which led the government to announce a new partial lockdown last month, President Emmanuel Macron told sports officials in a conference call.