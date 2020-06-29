UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Tuesday Decision From World Rugby On Autumn Test Window

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

No Tuesday decision from World Rugby on autumn Test window

There will be no decision Tuesday by World Rugby on the thorny issue of how many international Tests can be played in the autumn, an official said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :There will be no decision Tuesday by World Rugby on the thorny issue of how many international Tests can be played in the autumn, an official said.

Rugby union's decision-making council had been scheduled to meet on June 30, but that has now been cancelled to give all stakeholders more time to study proposals.

Rugby union had been in lockdown since March because of the coronavirus until New Zealand's in-house Super Rugby tournament started earlier this month.

But the European season has yet to resume and, with several 2020 Six Nations matches still to take place, elite players face the prospect of a fixture pile-up later in a year blighted by COVID-19.

There are also concerns over the participation of southern hemisphere teams in the traditional three-week autumn Test window in the North because of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols.

The French federation wants the Test window extended to six games, but World Rugby said they would not be rushed into a decision.

"We are ensuring that all parties have the time that they require to deliver the best-possible 2020 Calendar solution for the global game," a World Rugby spokesman told AFP on Monday.

"Given ongoing constructive and productive meetings between stakeholders, we will not be putting a date on any decision at this stage."World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper told AFP last week that the governing body's role was one of "facilitating an outcome that is good for all and we are listening and understand the views of all stakeholders".

"It is important that the process recognises and supports the needs of both the clubs and the unions."

Related Topics

World March June 2020 All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

43 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

58 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

58 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Development of agriculture sector govt's top prior ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.