No written response yet from India on ICC Champions Trophy 2024

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 19th, 2024) Pakistan could not get any written response from India regarding its refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 despite passage of 10 days.

The sources said that the International cricket Council (ICC) has not provided the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with a formal response regarding India’s refusal.

The PCB had requested a written justification for India’s decision, while the tournament schedule also remains delayed, raising concerns about significant financial losses for the broadcasting company.

As a result of this situation, the likelihood of an ICC Board Members meeting has been extended.

The meeting is expected to address India’s refusal, security concerns, and decisions regarding hosting arrangements.

Meanwhile, Indian media has once again started spreading reports of India agreeing to a hybrid model proposed by Pakistan.

This appears to be an attempt to pressure the ICC into finalizing plans to shift the event away from Pakistan.

During the ICC Board meeting held in October, no member country raised objections to Pakistan hosting the event.

However, just a few months before the tournament’s commencement, the Indian board has cited security concerns as the reason for refusing to send their team to Pakistan.