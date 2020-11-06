UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nobody Can’t Take Place Of King Coach Dean Jones, Says Wasim Akram

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Nobody can’t take place of king coach Dean Jones, says Wasim Akram  

The former fast pacer who has been named as head coach of Karachi Kings says he is not taking the place of Dean Jones as he was an excellent coach and ambassador of Pakistan’s cricket and culture across the world.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Former swing king Wasim Akram said that no coach could take place of Dean Jones, saying that he would be missed.

Talking to journalists through teleconference, Wasim Akram said that he would be head coach of Karachi Kings in rest of five matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played in this ongoing month.

However, he said that they would miss Dean Jones, terming him as “King Coach”. He said he nobody could take place of late Dean Jones.

“I’m not going to take place of Jones,” said Wasim Akram, adding that he would be missed throughout.

“We will leave his seat in our dressing room with his name,” said Wasim Akram.

Dean Jone—the head coach of Karachi Kings, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai when he was there for coverage of IPL for a sports channel.

Wasim Akram said Jones represented Pakistan across the world during his association with Pakistan’s cricket and advocated for the country.

“Jones promoted Pakistan’s cricket, talent, hospital and culture all over the world,” said Wasim Akram, adding that he was great human being and an excellent coach.

“Jones was my best buddy and I miss him so much,” said the former fast pacer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Mumbai World Sports Wasim Akram Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Karachi Kings National University All Best Coach

Recent Stories

Russia Learned of Syrian Militants in Karabakh Fro ..

26 minutes ago

Five deaths, 321 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ..

26 minutes ago

8 booked over power theft in sargodha

8 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Police Investigating Alleged Plot to ..

8 minutes ago

Two detained outside Pennsylvania vote count cente ..

31 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan tears down government gates in symbolic ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.