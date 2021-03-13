UrduPoint.com
Noel Le Graet Wins Fourth Term As French Football Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:51 PM

Noel Le Graet wins fourth term as French football chief

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet was reelected for a fourth term after a crushing victory against his two rivals on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet was reelected for a fourth term after a crushing victory against his two rivals on Saturday.

The 79-year-old, in the role since 2011, saw off Frederic Thiriez and Michel Moulin in the first ballot to earn a further four years as FFF chief.

In the ballot at the federation's general assembly, he emerged with 73.

02 percent of the vote, with lawyer and former head of the French League (LFP) Thiriez garnering 25.11%.

Moulin, a club advisor and businessman, mustered only 1.87%.

Le Graet was extending his reign at the head of the domestic football scene after his previous election wins in 2011, 2012 and 2017.

One item on his agenda will be the findings of an external report he commissioned last September into complaints from some FFF staff about alleged bullying and harassment in its senior administrative management.

