Nolberto Solano Begins New Chapter With Pakistan Football As Head Coach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) welcomed Nolberto Solano, former Peruvian international and seasoned coach, as the new Head Coach of the Pakistan Men’s National Team and the U23 squad.
Solano arrived at Football House, Lahore, where he was warmly received by Acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and met with PFF staff, said a press release issued on Saturday.
“I’m very honored to be in Pakistan as the Head Coach of the U23s and Senior team,” said Solano. “We believe in the talent of our players, and I’m here to show what we can achieve together.”
Looking ahead to Pakistan’s upcoming international commitments, Solano emphasized the importance of unity and discipline. “It’s no easy job, but we must work hard on and off the pitch.
Our immediate focus is the AFC U23 qualifiers in Cambodia. We need to be strong mentally, bring our best players, and play with purpose. It would be a great moment for the country to qualify.”
Solano also extended his gratitude to the PFF president . “I want to thank Syed Mohsen Gilani for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to contributing to the growth of football in Pakistan.”
PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani shared his confidence in the new coach: “Coach Solano brings great experience and a strong vision. We believe he can help take Pakistan football forward and build a competitive team.”
Acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar added, “This is a big step for us. With Coach Solano on board, we’re committed to building a stronger football structure.”
