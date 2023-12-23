Open Menu

Noman Ali Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Australia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 12:57 PM

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

The latest reports say that Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis.

Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis.

On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning.

Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon.

Earlier, Khurram Shazad was ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test.

PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player.

He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Lahore Australia Fine

Recent Stories

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

7 minutes ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

4 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

13 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

13 hours ago
PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

13 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

13 hours ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

13 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

13 hours ago
 Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big pl ..

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big players return

13 hours ago
 NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Chris ..

NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports