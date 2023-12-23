Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis.

On Surgeon advice; he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning.

Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later this afternoon.

Earlier, Khurram Shazad was ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test.

PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player.

He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.