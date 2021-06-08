ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's 13-year-old martial artist Noman Mehsood has broke the Guinness World Record of Aman Chatria of India for the most kip-ups in one minute.

According to a statement issued here, India's Aman Chatria held the record for making 47 kip-ups in one minute while Noman achieved the feat by doing 52 in one minute.

Noman was the student of 42 Guinness World Record holder Irfan Mehsood. Even before this, five students of Irfan have registered their Names in the Guinness World Records.

The most kip-ups 52 in one minute (breakdance) was achieved by Noman in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, on December 12, 2020.

Noman was a student of fellow record breaker Irfan Mehsood and was a dedicated gymnast. He practiced daily for two to three hours each day until he felt confident he could break the record.

Breaking Guinness World Records titles was a passion for Noman and he hopes to break more in the near future.