Noman Determined To Bowl Out WI Quickly To Secure Victory
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Noman Ali vowed to dismiss West Indies quickly in the second innings and secure victory for his team in the ongoing Test match.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at the Multan Cricket Stadium, he expressed his determination to lead Pakistan to a series win.
“We will make every effort to bowl West Indies out as soon as possible in the second innings and win this match,” said Noman. He thanked Allah for his historic hat-trick, adding, “It was an honor to achieve a hat-trick. We anticipated wickets would fall quickly on this pitch, and two innings have already been completed in a single day.”
Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent performances, Noman noted, “We have won three Tests in similar conditions recently and were fully focused on winning this series against West Indies.”
Addressing the challenges faced in the first innings, he admitted, “West Indies’ lower-order batters built a frustrating partnership at the end. A few mistakes allowed their tailenders to score, but we will rectify those errors in the second innings and make a strong comeback.”
When asked about the rapid results in modern Test cricket, Noman highlighted the positive impact on the game. “Earlier, after five days of cricket, if a Test ended in a draw, people questioned why there was no result.
Now, matches were producing results and we are winning. It does not matter how many days the match lasts as long as we secure victory,” he said.
In a heartfelt gesture, Noman dedicated his hat-trick to his family. “I dedicate this achievement to my parents and daughters,” he concluded.
With Noman’s resolve and Pakistan’s strong bowling unit, fans were anticipating an exciting finish to the Test match in Multan.
It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan's left-arm spinner, Noman Ali, etched his name into the history books by claiming a sensational hat-trick on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Multan Cricket Stadium. The remarkable achievement came in the 12th over of the West Indies' innings, where he dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair to complete his first-ever Test hat-trick. This feat also marked the first-ever Test hat-trick at Multan Cricket Stadium.
With this achievement, Noman Ali became the first Pakistani spinner and the fifth overall Pakistani bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He reached this milestone in his 19th Test match.
Before Noman, Pakistani fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Mohammad Sami, Abdul Razzaq, and Naseem Shah were the only Pakistanis to have taken a Test hat-trick.
