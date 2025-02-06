Noman nominated among players for ICC Player of the Month for January

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s Noman Ali is being named among players, by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in contention for the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards for January, highlighting the top performers from a busy month of international cricket.

Three talented spinners comprise the shortlist of candidates for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month, after all enjoyed a prolific start to 2025 in both long and short formats.

Noman Ali seeks to win his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award after wicket-taking feats and a historic hattrick in Pakistan’s World Test Championship series against the West Indies. First-time nominee Jomel Warrican topped the bowling charts in that series and led the tourists to their first Test win in the Pakistan for 34 years. Varun Chakravarthy completes the trio, after a string of stellar displays in India’s T20I triumph over England.

The ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees feature two senior stars of the short formats, alongside a promising young star fresh from U19 Women’s T20 World Cup success.

Beth Mooney was one of the Primary architects of Australia’s dominant Ashes triumph over England in January, most notably in the T20I encounters, while the West Indies’ spinner Karishma Ramharack was among the wickets as her side claimed victory over Bangladesh in a competitive ODI series. The final nominee is India’s U19 all-round sensation Gongadi Trisha, following her Player of the Tournament efforts in a scintillating World Cup campaign.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for January- Noman Ali (Pak): Having won his maiden ICC Men’s Player of the Month award back in October 2024, Noman continues his impressive run in Pakistan’s Test bowling attack with another fruitful series against a spirited West Indies side in Multan. 16 Wickets fell to the left-armer across two matches, culminating in a ten-wicket performance in the second Test that included figures of six for 41 in the first innings and a brilliant hattrick – the first by a Pakistan spinner in Test cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy (Ind): Chakravarthy was a threatening presence in India’s decisive T20I series against England in January. His four matches during the Calendar month heralded 12 wickets at a startling average of 9.

41, highlighted by a superb five for 24 in Rajkot – his best return in a home T20I – and has since seen him propel up the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler rankings to joint second position.

Jomel Warrican (WI): Nominated for the very first time, the 32-year old celebrated a triumphant return to Test action in January with 19 wickets across both Tests in Pakistan. Awarded the Player of the Series for his efforts, Warrican took ten wickets in the first Test including a career-best seven for 32 in the second innings, before inspiring a landmark victory in the second encounter. Chipping in with valuable runs in the lower order, the left-arm spinner claimed five for 27 in the second innings to secure the 120-run win.

ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for January- Beth Mooney (Aus): A subdued start to the series by her standards came to an end with a battling half-century in the third ODI in Hobart, and from there her series came to life. Saving her best performances for the 20-over contests, the opener notched 213 runs at a blistering strike rate of 146.89, with scores of 75 and 44 preceding a stunning 94 not out in Adelaide in just 63 balls.

Karishma Ramharack (WI): Ramharack celebrates her maiden nomination for the Player of the Month award, and features among the trio of contenders thanks to impressive performances in the West Indies’ ODI series against Bangladesh. With the hosts having won the opening match, the off-spinner recorded her first four-wicket haul in the format with four for 33, albeit in a losing cause in Basseterre. Her good form continued in the decider, where she went one better and recorded career-best figures of four for 12 to seal a comfortable eight-wicket victory and the Player of the Series prize.

Gongadi Trisha (Ind): The 19-year-old was the toast of Malaysia at the recently concluded U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, starring in India’s surge to the silverware with a record-breaking campaign. With 265 runs and 4 wickets coming in January’s contests, she hit the headlines with an inspired performance against Scotland; striking the first century in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup history with 110 not out off 59 balls before taking three wickets for six runs.