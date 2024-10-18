Noman, Sajid Equal 52-year-old Test Record With 20 Wickets
Muhammad Rameez Published October 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) In a historic feat, Pakistan’s spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan equaled a 52-year-old Test cricket record by collectively taking 20 wickets in a single match against England during the second Test in Multan.
Noman claimed 11 wickets while Sajid took 9, achieving a rare milestone in Test cricket.
This remarkable accomplishment marks only the seventh time in Test history that two bowlers have dismissed all 20 batsmen in a match. It was also the second instance for Pakistan where two bowlers have shared all 20 wickets in a Test, a feat that was previously held by Pakistan fast bowling duo, spearheaded by the country's first pace inspiration Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad against Australia back in 1956 in Karachi.
On that occasion, Fazal bagged 13 wickets and Khan Mohammad finished with seven (7) scalps.
This time round, it was spinners Noman and Sajid
who spellbound English batsmen by their spin magic on the fourth day of the second test match in Multan on a spinner's friendly turf.
The achievement also signifies Pakistan's proud legacy of spin bowling dominance, as this was only the third time Pakistani spinners have managed to take all 20 wickets in a match. The last instance was in 1987 when Tauseef Ahmed, Abdul Qadir and Iqbal Qasim collectively dismissed the entire English side.
Globally, spinners from England and Australia have achieved this rare feat twice while South Africa and Pakistan have done it once each.
Notably, in 1972, Australian fast bowlers Dennis Lillee and Bob Massie also claimed all 20 wickets against England.
This victory in Multan comes as a crucial triumph for Pakistan after their loss to England in the first Test by an innings and 47 runs. The second Test Pakistan won by a margin of 152 runs has leveled the three-match series 1-1.
The series-decider Test was set to begin in Rawalpindi from October 24, 2024, promising an exciting contest.
