Noman’s stellar performance earns ICC nomination

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Noman Ali has been named in the outstanding performers that have been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month awards for October.

Noman is shortlisted for the first time after his wicket-taking exploits on home soil helped Pakistan secure a memorable comeback victory over England.

Noman made a triumphant return to Test action for Pakistan in October, and earned his first nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award thanks to 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 across his two Tests against England in Multan and Rawalpindi. Alongside the equally impressive Sajid Khan, Noman was a constant threat on spinning surfaces, and was at his most lethal in the second innings of both encounters, taking eight for 46 and six for 42 respectively to inspire the hosts to a memorable comeback victory, said a press release.

Meanwhile, joining him among the October nominees is Mitchell Santner, after the left-arm spinner bowled New Zealand to victory in the second Test against India at Pune.

Kagiso Rabada reclaimed top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings during the month and his outstanding efforts during South Africa’s series triumph in Bangladesh earns him his latest nomination.

The shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award features three individuals honoured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr is nominated thanks to a memorable string of performances in which she set a new wicket-taking record as the White Ferns secured their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE.

Deandra Dottin made her return to the West Indies’ lineup in October, and made an immediate impact, inspiring her side to reach the semi-final of the competition with valuable runs and wickets. Laura Wolvaardt completes the shortlist after topping the run-scoring charts and captaining South Africa to their second successive Women’s T20 World Cup final.